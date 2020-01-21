Submit on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 22:58

Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation will make an Angosat-2 telecommunications satellite for Angola by the end of 2021 to replace its predecessor Angosat-1 that is out of operation, Deputy Head of the State Space Corporation Roskosmos for Relations with State Authorities Sergei Dubik was quoted as saying.

