Europe’s life-hunting ExoMars rover gets new landing platform to replace canceled Russian craft
Submit on Thursday, April 3rd, 2025 01:11
The European Space Agency has picked Airbus to build the landing platform for the life-hunting ExoMars rover Rosalind Franklin, which is scheduled to launch in 2028.
