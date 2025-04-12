SpaceX launches 9th batch of ‘proliferated architecture’ spy satellites for US government
SpaceX launched the ninth batch of “proliferated architecture” spy satellites for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office from Calfornia’s central coast today (April 12).
