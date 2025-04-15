‘I feel super connected to love’: Katy Perry talks about her historic spaceflight with Blue Origin (video)
Submit on Tuesday, April 15th, 2025 02:11
Katy Perry just flew to suborbital space on a historic all-female flight with Blue Origin. The trip, though brief, changed her in significant ways the pop star said.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 15th, 2025 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.