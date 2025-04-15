Amanda Nguyen becomes 1st Vietnamese woman to fly to space: ‘This journey really is about healing’ (video)
Amanda Nguyen has become the first Vietnamese woman to fly to space; her spaceflight is a testament to her achievements as an accomplished scientist, and is also part of a larger story of healing as a survivor of sexual assault.
