‘It is the highest high’: Here’s what Katy Perry and the 5 other women of Blue Origin’s historic all-female flight felt after liftoff (videos)
Tuesday, April 15th, 2025 04:12
Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket lifted off on the NS-31 mission with Katy Perry and five other women on April 14, for a suborbital spaceflight that left a deep and lasting impact on the entire crew.
