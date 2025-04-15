Gayle King just conquered her fears with Blue Origin’s all-female space launch. Here’s how she did it.
Journalist Gayle King conquered her fear of flying in a big way today (April 14), going to space with Katy Perry and others in Blue Origin’s historic all-female flight.
