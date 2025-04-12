‘The Dream is [still] Alive’: First IMAX film shot in space at 40 years
James Neihouse had one more thing to share. He pulled out a frame displaying strips of tape, each of which had notes from astronauts who filmed the IMAX movie “The Dream is Alive” 40 years ago.
