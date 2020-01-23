Faulty battery may blow up Spaceway-1
AT&T Inc.’s DirecTV unit said there is “a significant risk” that battery cells aboard its Spaceway-1 satellite could burst. DirecTV received permission to conduct an emergency operation to reduce risks of an accidental explosion.
