Second space data highway satellite completes tests
Submit on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 22:58
The second satellite in the European Data Relay System has reached its intended orbit at 31.2 degrees East and completed its in-orbit tests.
Related Post:World View Stratollite mission reaches key milestoneUpdate: USAF orders final five Delta IV Heavy launchesAstroscale, University of Southampton to investigate debris removalU.S. DOD awards Iridium 5-year gateway evolution contractST Engineering completes acquisition of Newtec Group NVRussia to halve number of piloted missions to ISS in 2020Airbus successfully tests stratospheric 4G/5GRocket Lab to launch three R&D satellites for U.S. Air ForceSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.