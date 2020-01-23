Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Second space data highway satellite completes tests

Submit on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 22:58

The second satellite in the European Data Relay System has reached its intended orbit at 31.2 degrees East and completed its in-orbit tests.

Related Post:World View Stratollite mission reaches key milestoneUpdate: USAF orders final five Delta IV Heavy launchesAstroscale, University of Southampton to investigate debris removalU.S. DOD awards Iridium 5-year gateway evolution contractST Engineering completes acquisition of Newtec Group NVRussia to halve number of piloted missions to ISS in 2020Airbus successfully tests stratospheric 4G/5GRocket Lab to launch three R&D satellites for U.S. Air ForceSovrn

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»