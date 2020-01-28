Iridium CloudConnect operational
Iridium Communications Inc. announced that its Iridium CloudConnect satellite cloud-based solution is now actively serving customers. This new service combines Iridium IoT capabilities with Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT and cloud services extending customers’ IoT reach to the more than 80% of the Earth that lacks terrestrial coverage.
