GMV to install control system for ASBM satellites
Submit on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 22:58
GMV has signed a contract with Northrop Grumman for development and supply of the Satellite Operations Center for Space Norway HEOSAT’s ASBM-1 and ASBM-2 satellites.
