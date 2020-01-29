Submit on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 22:59

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 60 Starlink satellites; Date: 29 January 2020, 1406 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The satellites were successfully deployed into a circular 290 km altitude orbit, inclined at 53 degrees, a little over one hour after lift-off.

Related Post:MELCO, SSL and TAS in Brazilian satellite tenderNASA gives up attempt to free stuck Mars roverArianespace Flight VV02 scheduled for 7 MayNepal plans satellite for its slotDelay of the day: Antares/Cygnus demoNaughty boySES renames, repositions controversial pay-TV platformMars rover stuck in soft soil; situation ‘very difficult’Sovrn