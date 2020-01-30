Comtech to acquire Gilat Satellite Networks
Submit on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 22:57
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. jointly announced that Comtech has agreed to acquire Gilat in a cash and stock transaction for US$10.25 per Gilat ordinary share of which 70% will be paid in cash and 30% in Comtech common stock, resulting in an enterprise value of approximately US$532.5 million.
