Submit on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 22:56

The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS)’s Council for Space Exploration plans to recommend that the country’s relevant ministries and departments keep a more watchful eye on nuclear-powered objects in outer space, so as to predict possible risks of their falling on Earth, according to a Council statement signed by RAS head Alexander Sergeyev.

