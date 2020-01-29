Old Soviet nuclear-powered satellites to be monitored
The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS)’s Council for Space Exploration plans to recommend that the country’s relevant ministries and departments keep a more watchful eye on nuclear-powered objects in outer space, so as to predict possible risks of their falling on Earth, according to a Council statement signed by RAS head Alexander Sergeyev.
