Submit on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 22:55

Tethers Unlimited said it has successfully demonstrated on-orbit operation of the Terminator Tape, a solution for removing space debris from on orbit.

Related Post:MELCO, SSL and TAS in Brazilian satellite tenderNASA gives up attempt to free stuck Mars roverArianespace Flight VV02 scheduled for 7 MayNepal plans satellite for its slotDelay of the day: Antares/Cygnus demoNaughty boySES renames, repositions controversial pay-TV platformMars rover stuck in soft soil; situation ‘very difficult’Sovrn