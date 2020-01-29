TUI reports successful operation of space-debris removal device
Submit on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 22:55
Tethers Unlimited said it has successfully demonstrated on-orbit operation of the Terminator Tape, a solution for removing space debris from on orbit.
Related Post:MELCO, SSL and TAS in Brazilian satellite tenderNASA gives up attempt to free stuck Mars roverArianespace Flight VV02 scheduled for 7 MayNepal plans satellite for its slotDelay of the day: Antares/Cygnus demoNaughty boySES renames, repositions controversial pay-TV platformMars rover stuck in soft soil; situation ‘very difficult’Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 10:55 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.