Submit on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 22:57

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. jointly announced that Comtech has agreed to acquire Gilat in a cash and stock transaction for US$10.25 per Gilat ordinary share of which 70% will be paid in cash and 30% in Comtech common stock, resulting in an enterprise value of approximately US$532.5 million.

Related Post:WISE completes CDR at Ball AerospaceLaunch date set for NASA’s WISEWISE spacecraft to resume asteroid hunting missionBAE Systems computer flies on WISECommercial spy satellite delivered to launch siteBall Aerospace hands over STPSat-3 operations to U.S. Air ForceBall Aerospace completes CDR for Air Force STP-SIV programmeDigitalGlobe Sets WorldView-1 Launch; MDA Delays Radarsat-2Sovrn