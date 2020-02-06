Submit on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 22:58

L3Harris Technologies has reached a major milestone in the U.S. Air Force’s Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) project – passing the preliminary design review that defines the spacecraft’s path to delivery and allows the programme to move to the next phase of development.

