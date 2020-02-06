Submit on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz 2-1b/Fregat; Payload: 34 OneWeb satellites; Date: 6 February 2020, 2142 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The rocket lifted off a planned and was to deploy the satellites during a mission of 3 hours, 45 minutes [too long for this issue–Ed.]

