Soyuz lifts off with 34 OneWeb satellites on board (part I)
Submit on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 22:59
Rocket: Soyuz 2-1b/Fregat; Payload: 34 OneWeb satellites; Date: 6 February 2020, 2142 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The rocket lifted off a planned and was to deploy the satellites during a mission of 3 hours, 45 minutes [too long for this issue–Ed.]
