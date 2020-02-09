Submit on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 22:53

Airbus has redefined its portfolio of turnkey Earth observation systems, specifically designed for the international market. The company said it now offers a portfolio of end-to-end systems that complies with the increasing variety of user requirements and business models of its customers.

