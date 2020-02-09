Submit on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 22:54

Boeing narrowly missed a “catastrophic failure” during its December flight test of the CST-100 Starliner that was cut short by an unrelated problem, a NASA safety review panel said. It recommended that the agency examine Boeing’s software verification process before letting it fly humans to space.

