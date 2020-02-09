Submit on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 22:55

Another Iranian attempt to launch a satellite has failed, even though reportedly all stages of the flight took place as planned. However, the satellite did not reach the speed needed to inject it into the desired orbit, according to the Iranian Fars news.

