Submit on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 22:56

China’s Chang Zheng-5B carrier rocket arrived at the launch site in southern China’s Hainan Province Wednesday after a week of ocean and rail transport, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

