Submit on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 22:57

Rocket: H2A No. 41; Payload: IGS-Optical 7; Date: 9 February 2020, 0134 UTC; launch site: Tanegashima Space Center, Japan. The successful lift-off of the H2A rocket marked the 35th in a row, raising the success rate of Japan’s workhorse launch vehicle to 97.6%.

