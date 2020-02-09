Submit on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 22:58

Thirty-four OneWeb satellites were successfully deployed into a circular low Earth orbit on 7 February during a flight lasting 3 hours and 45 minutes from lift-off to final payload separation.

Related Post:Curiosity rover to temporarily switch computerARIEL to examine hot planetsESA selects SSTL to design exoplanet satellite missionAirbus to build European component of SMILEEurope’s next science mission to focus on nature of exoplanetsOHB, TAS to co-operate on PLATOTeledyne e2v to provide light detectors for PLATO spacecraftTeledyne e2v awarded second phase of PLATO contractSovrn