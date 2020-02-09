Submit on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 22:59

The launch of a Cygnus cargo vessel to the ISS aboard an Antares rocket from Wallops Island was scrubbed on 9 February 2020. A new launch date was not immediately announced.

