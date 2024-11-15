Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX rolls Starship Flight 6 Super Heavy rocket to pad ahead of Nov. 18 launch (photos)

Submit on Friday, November 15th, 2024 06:11

SpaceX has rolled the Super Heavy first stage of its Starship megarocket out to the launch pad to prep for the vehicle’s sixth test flight, which is scheduled for Monday (Nov. 18).

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, November 15th, 2024 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»