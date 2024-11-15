SpaceX rolls Starship Flight 6 Super Heavy rocket to pad ahead of Nov. 18 launch (photos)
Submit on Friday, November 15th, 2024 06:11
SpaceX has rolled the Super Heavy first stage of its Starship megarocket out to the launch pad to prep for the vehicle’s sixth test flight, which is scheduled for Monday (Nov. 18).
This entry was posted on Friday, November 15th, 2024 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.