Kleos Scouting Mission satellites dispatched to India for Launch
Submit on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 22:57
Kleos Space S.A, a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a-service (DaaS) company, confirms it has dispatched its four Scouting Mission nanosatellites to Chennai, India, in preparation for launch aboard PSLV C49 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
