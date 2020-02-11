JCSAT-17/GEO-KOMPSAT-2B pre-launch details
Submit on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 22:59
For its third flight of 2020, Arianespace will orbit two satellites using an Ariane 5 launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Center: JCSAT-17 for the Japanese operator Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation; and GEO-KOMPSAT-2B for Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at 10:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.