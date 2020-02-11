Satellite News

Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

For its third flight of 2020, Arianespace will orbit two satellites using an Ariane 5 launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Center: JCSAT-17 for the Japanese operator Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation; and GEO-KOMPSAT-2B for Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).

