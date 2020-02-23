Submit on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 22:56

Kleos Space S.A, a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a-service (DaaS) company, headquartered in Luxembourg, secured a EUR3.1 million loan agreement with Dubai-based family office Winance to progress its commercialisation plans and repay the extant convertible note. Winance will further provide optional EUR6.0 million through a convertible note agreement, subject to final documentation.

