Submit on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 22:57

On 11 February. after more than 22 years of providing weather data to the U.S. and its allies, Defense Meteorological Satellite Program (DMSP) Flight 14 was decommissioned after completing 118,052 orbits of the Earth.

Related Post:Delay of the day: Ariane 5, HELIOS 2BDelay of the day: TacSat-3Sea Launch postponed until further noticeGOES-O launch no earlier than end of JuneDelay of the day: Soyuz-2.1 a/Progress MS-07Delay of the day: Falcon 9/SES-9 (again)Proton M lifts off with radio satellite onboardDelay of the day: Atlas V/WGS SV1Sovrn