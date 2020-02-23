Submit on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 22:58

The maiden flight of the Chang Zheng-5B rocket carrying a trial version of China’s new-generation manned spaceship is expected to take place in April, indicating the imminent start of construction of China’s space station.

