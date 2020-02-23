Submit on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 22:59

Roskosmos reached the end of last year without a single accident, which was the first time in 16 years, thanks to its new corporate policy, Roskosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said at a conference of aerospace insurers.

