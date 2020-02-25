First instrument delivered for Jupiter Icy Moon Explorer
The first instrument to fly on ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moon Explorer, or JUICE, has been delivered for integration onto the spacecraft this month. The ultraviolet spectrograph, or UVS for short, pictured in this photo while being prepared before shipping, was designed and built by Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas, USA.
