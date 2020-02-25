GISAT-1 launch set for 5 March
Submit on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 22:59
ISRO’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) will launch the Geo Imaging Satellite (GISAT-1) from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1213 UTC on 5 March 2020, subject to weather conditions.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.