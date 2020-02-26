Telecom, technology, aviation companies create HAPS Alliance
A group of companies recently announced that they are forming the HAPS Alliance, an association of world-leading telecommunications, technology, aviation, and aerospace companies that are united in promoting the use of high altitude vehicles in the Earth’s stratosphere.
