NASA selects new instrument to continue key climate record
Submit on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 22:59
NASA has selected a new space-based instrument to maintain the 40-year data record of the balance between the solar radiation entering Earth’s atmosphere and the amount absorbed, reflected, and emitted. The new research instrument will fly on NOAA’s operational Joint Polar Satellite System-3 (JPSS-3) satellite, which is scheduled to launch by December 2027.
