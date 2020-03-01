Kratos to build space radio monitoring system
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced that it was awarded an $11.5 million contract to build an advanced space radio monitoring system for a U.S. government customer. The company said the system will incorporate Kratos technologies and integrated products to help the country regulate and protect the satellite spectrum. The customer was not disclosed.
