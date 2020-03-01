NGC successfully completes second stage test for OmegA rocket
Submit on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 22:57
Northrop Grumman Corporation successfully conducted a full-scale static fire test of the second stage of its OmegA rocket in Promontory, Utah. Developed to support the U.S. Space Force’s National Security Space Launch programme, the OmegA Launch System remains on track for its first certification flight in spring 2021.
