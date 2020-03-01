NASA awards launch services contract for Psyche mission
Submit on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 22:58
NASA has selected SpaceX to provide launch services for the agency’s Psyche mission. The Psyche mission currently is targeted to launch in July 2022 on a Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.