Next Proton launch scheduled for 31 March
Submit on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 22:59
The launch of a Proton-M carrier rocket with the Ekspress-80 and Ekspress-103 communications satellites from Baikonur cosmodrome is scheduled for 31 March, the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company said.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.