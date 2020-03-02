Submit on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 22:56

Telecommunications operator Orange will be the first telco to adopt O3b mPOWER, SES’s next-generation Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite communications system, to exponentially ramp up its consumer and business services, starting in the Central African Republic.

