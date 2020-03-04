Submit on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 22:57

On 11 February 2020, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft safely executed a flyover of the backup sample collection site Osprey as part of the mission’s activities in orbit around asteroid Bennu. The Canadian OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter (OLA) did not operate as expected during the 11-hour event and has been declared inoperable.

