NOAA’s DSCOVR satellite is operating again
Submit on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 22:58
NOAA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite, which had been offline for about nine months due to a technical glitch, is fully operational again, agency experts said.
