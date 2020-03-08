Submit on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 22:59

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Dragon CRS-20; Date: 6 March 2020, 1850 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The Dragon capsule separated from Falcon 9’s second stage about nine minutes after lift-off and will attach to the space station on Monday, 9 March.

