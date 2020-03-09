ST Engineering iDirect unveils next-gen Mx-DMA technology
Submit on Monday, March 9th, 2020 22:54
ST Engineering iDirect, a company of ST Engineering North America, introduced its Mx-DMA MRC (multi-resolution coding) technology, which according to the company unites SCPC (single carrier per channel) efficiency and TDMA (time-division multiple access) scalability.
Related Post:Inmarsat, Solaris awarded European S-band licensesEC approves Solaris application for mobile satellite serviceTwo more companies apply for Euro S-band spectrumEU Commission approves proposed SES Astra-Eutelsat joint ventureEllipso patents on auctionBoeing wants money back from Sea Launch partnersEU clears Thales’ plans to buy Alcatel’s satellite businessEBU applauds ITU move to tackle satellite jammingSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 10:54 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.