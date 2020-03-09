Submit on Monday, March 9th, 2020 22:54

ST Engineering iDirect, a company of ST Engineering North America, introduced its Mx-DMA MRC (multi-resolution coding) technology, which according to the company unites SCPC (single carrier per channel) efficiency and TDMA (time-division multiple access) scalability.

