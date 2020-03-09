Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Hughes and OneWeb announce global distribution partnership

Submit on Monday, March 9th, 2020 22:55

Hughes Network Systems, LLC and OneWeb announced that Hughes has become a world-wide distribution partner for OneWeb.

Related Post:Inmarsat, Solaris awarded European S-band licensesEC approves Solaris application for mobile satellite serviceTwo more companies apply for Euro S-band spectrumEU Commission approves proposed SES Astra-Eutelsat joint ventureEllipso patents on auctionBoeing wants money back from Sea Launch partnersEU clears Thales’ plans to buy Alcatel’s satellite businessEBU applauds ITU move to tackle satellite jammingSovrn

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 10:55 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»