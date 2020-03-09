Submit on Monday, March 9th, 2020 22:56

L3Harris Technologies has introduced a new small satellite reflector antenna that will help decrease the size, mass and overall time to produce smallsats.

Related Post:Inmarsat, Solaris awarded European S-band licensesEC approves Solaris application for mobile satellite serviceTwo more companies apply for Euro S-band spectrumEU Commission approves proposed SES Astra-Eutelsat joint ventureEllipso patents on auctionBoeing wants money back from Sea Launch partnersEU clears Thales’ plans to buy Alcatel’s satellite businessEBU applauds ITU move to tackle satellite jammingSovrn