Submit on Monday, March 9th, 2020 22:58

Rocket Lab has announced that its next mission will deploy payloads for the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Canberra Space.

