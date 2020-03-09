Beidou satnav system nears completion with new launch
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B/G2; Payload: Beidou-3G2Q; Date: 9 March 2020, 1155 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The rocket delivered the navigation satellite into geosynchronous transfer orbit. China’s state media declared the launch a success.
